Communities to leverage diaspora remittance others for development, installs Ezeamama

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s rural communities, where over 70 per cent of the country’s population reside could address lingering infrastructural challenges if the nation can develop strategies that will harness diaspora remittance to bridge gap in infrastructure.

This is the view of a former member of the House of Representatives and erstwhile commissioner in Imo State, Dr. Ishmael Anyadiegwu, while speaking at his coronation ceremony as the Ezeamama, the first King of the Eziama Autonomous Community in Isiala Mbano, Imo State.

He also added that poor rural infrastructure is worsening across communities.

This development, according to him is affecting health burden, insecurity, unemployment and harsh operating environment for small size business.

Promising to leverage on his position to address the issues, especially in his communities, Anyadiegwu said Nigerians living abroad are critical to his projected objectives .

Anyadiegwu stressed on the need to open Nigeria’s rural communities, stating that traditional rulers have critical roles to play in developing the nation’s economy.

Anyadiegwu said his community has already started developmental project, especially electricity and water from such support. To him, such move would open up opportunities and enable rural communities contribute significantly to the nation’s economic development.

“We are already working on water and electricity in our communities with extension to other communities in Imo. We need to create opportunities.

“We need rural electrification, boreholes across communities like we had when I worked with the Imo state government. We believe in the government of the day and we are leveraging on out diaspora community. We have already engaged them and we are receiving support,” Anyadiegwu said.

Anyadiegwu decried the deplorable state of infrastructure in rural communities, stressing that some of the infrastructure built in the past are already in pitiable conditions, including road networks.

Anyadiegwu said he would be committed to reviving some of the projects, including markets to pave way for small scale businesses.

He said. “Right now the roads are bad. Many people find it difficult to travel home because of the bad. This also create security problem and molestation. That should not be the case. Electricity and water supply is something we have agreed to revive. We have started with boreholes already. We are also taking advantage of electrification through solar energy.”

Before his coronation, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State had recognised three new autonomous communities in the state offering Staff-of-Office to Anyadiegwu and two other traditional rulers.

The development had doused the year-long tension, which started in 2017 as some communities in Eziama Osuama ancient kingdom opted for autonomy.

READ ALSO:

Anyadiegwu, who had served as medical practitioner in some African countries, including Congo and Nigeria was Director at First Inland Bank, former Chairman of Nigerian Medical Council in Okigwe, founder, West African Surgical and Dressings Company Limited, amidst other key positions.

Speaking at the event, Chairman Coronation Committee, Geoff Onuoha, who is also the chairman of Pipelines Professionals’ Association of Nigeria admitted that the communities’ citizen in the diaspora had started pouring in their support and resources from all corners of the world to ensure a community they would showcase with pride wherever they are.

He said the king would priority peace across the community, ensure unity, community development, economic emancipation and boosting cordial relationship with neighboring communities.

Onuoha said: “Autonomy frees us up to chart our destiny without limitations. We are free to focus our effort and harness our resources to advance the development of our community, socially and economically.

“The Eze provides a central point of cohesion and unity for all our people to rally around, to multiply our strengths and make our community, safer, more secure and more prosperous.”

The Anglican Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Isi Mbano, Rev. Godson Ukanwa, who was at the Coronation at the St. Michael and All Angels Church,Eziamacommended the outstanding attributes of Anyadiegwu, describingan “accomplished Statesman, an achieverand a man of the people.

Ukanwa recalled how Anyadiegwu diligently served as a double Commissioner in the late Gov. Sam Mbakwe’s administration asking the traditional rulers to bring his enemiestogether as your sons”.

The bishop also urged those formenting trouble in the communities to desist.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: