Central African Republic opposition call for poll repeat

Central African Republic opposition call for poll repeat

Opposition parties in the Central African Republic have called for a re-run of Sunday’s election saying it was marred by insecurity and fraud.

Ten parties, known as the Democratic Opposition Coalition, say only about a third of all voters were able to take part.

The country is still extremely fragile as a result of the civil war that broke out after a coup in 2013.

Militias still control about two thirds of the country.

In the days before the election some of the militias launched an offensive and advanced towards the capital Bangui in what appeared to be an attempt to postpone the vote.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

