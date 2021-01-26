Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Several properties have been gutted in an early hours inferno on Tuesday, currently raging in Somolu Market area of Lagos State.

At press time, 7 am, emergency responders were yet to arrive at the scene.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as residents scampered to safety for dear lives.

According to a source, miscreants have seized the opportunity to loot some of the shops.

Residents have called on men of the Lagos State Police, the state Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA to come to their rescue.

