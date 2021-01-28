Breaking: Fight breaks out at Reps PIB public hearing

Kindly Share This Story:

…lawmakers scamper for safety

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Room 028, the venue of the public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB has been thrown into pandemonium following a fight by some attendants.

Vanguard is yet to confirm who the individuals are but could say they are members of the oil host communities who had come to make presentations on the bill.

Also read:

The fight broke out exactly 12:10 pm when the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on PIB, Hon. Mohammed Monguno who had been moderating the proceedings called the host Communities to make their presentation.

To this end, lawmakers and other participants are scampering for safety.

Vanguard could sight security agents currently trying to calm frayed nerves.

Proceedings are yet to resume.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: