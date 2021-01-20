Alleged N2bn fraud: Maina prays court for bail over deteriorating medical condition

Kindly Share This Story:

The former Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, on Wednesday, approached Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, for another bail.

Maina, in a motion on notice dated and filed on Dec. 24, 2020 with charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/258/19 brought by his lawyer, Anayo Adibe, said the application became necessary over his worsening health condition.

Justice Abang, who said it was not convenient for the court to hear the matter, adjourned the hearing of the application until Feb. 1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ex-pension boss, was last year granted bail in the sum of N500 million, stopped attending proceedings setting Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno South, who stood as his surety against the law.

Justice Abang, after a number of sittings, revoked Maina’s bail, issued a warrant of arrest against him and remanded his surety in prison.

He later granted Ndume bail on account of ”good behaviour” and continued Maina’s trial in absentia.

Maina was rearrested in Niger Republic where he had taken refuge, and was extradited to Nigeria on Dec 3, 2020.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Dec. 4, 2020, brought him before the court, months after he jumped bail to stand his trial. (NAN)

