774,000 Jobs: Committees to monitor implementation in 36 states

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Coordinating committees have been set-up in the thirty-six states nationwide to monitor the implementation and sustainability of the 774,000 jobs under the Special Public Works programme.

The Minister of state for education, Emeka Nwajuba, revealed this to newsmen in Owerri, while flagging off the extended Special Public Works, SPW, programme at Ahiajoku convention center in the state.

The minister said the setting of the coordinating committees was to actualize the essence of the programme of creating job opportunities for the unemployed Nigeria youths.

He said: “The plan of the federal government is to use this SPW, to cushion the effect of unemployment in the country even more so by the covid-19 pandemic. And in doing this, federal government expect youths to reciprocate.

“To whom much is given much is expected. These works are public works in their nature. We are inviting citizens to come and be witnesses to how 1,000 persons posted to a local government cannot make any impact in improving the facilities.”

On the sustainability and implementation plan, he said: “NDE is not an adhoc office. It exists in the ministry of labour and productivity. We have set up a coordinating committee within the state to monitor the implementation and sustainability of the programme.

“We have also taken responsibilities even as minister to monitor the process, government is not those who occupy office, government are the people who must see to the implementation of these programmes and we who in this state, wr will ensure that those given these responsibility deliver them.”

Speaking the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, represented by his Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Cosmas Iwu, shortly said: “President Muhammedu Buhari should be commended. Our youths should reciprocate by taking this opportunity seriously. What I am saying is that those who got this opportunity must be serous about it.

“It will be recalled that 2 billion has been released by the Hope Uzodimma government, inline with the empowerment of youths in the state, because idle mind is a devils workshops. My simple advice is that our youths must not joke with the this opportunity.”

Adding his voice, the Chairman Imo state selection committee, Okenze Obinna, said: “I am elated to welcome you to this event this is in fulfilment of president Muhammadu Buhari’s promises to engage Nigeria youths in contributing their quota in the development of our communities.

“And, it is at this point that i will like to inform you that we have 27,000 youths from, 1,000 per local government from the 27 local government areas of Imo state, They have been engaged successfully, and in the process, we ensured that all interest groups were captured.

“However, I will like to commend the members of the selection committee for their total commitment in making sure that this project is achieved.”

