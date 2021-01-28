4 ceramic firm workers die in Kogi auto crash

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo

An accident involving a bus and Toyota, yesterday, claimed the lives of four staff of BN Ceramics Company, Ajaokuta, Kogi State while many were injured.

An eyewitness said both vehicles had a head-on collision when the driver of the bus overtook another vehicle at a sharp bend.

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Mr Solomon Agure, while confirming the accident, said three staff of the ceramics company died out of nine staff in the company’s vehicle.

He said the staff worked overnight and closed in the morning but unfortunately when their staff bus was taking them home, their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle and three persons died on the spot.

“Those that were injured were rushed to the hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, the management of BN Ceramics in a statement, yesterday, regretted the death of some of its staff who were involved in the auto accident.

A statement signed by Salihu Mohammed, Human Resources Manager, on behalf of the management, said the accident took place within the steel complex this morning (yesterday) around 10:00 am.

It said: “The Management condoles with the family of those who lost their lives, assuring that the management is making frantic efforts to rescue and pick up the medical bills of those injured.

“The management calls for calm amongst the staff, prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

“The Management used the medium to call on motorists to drive safe and check their speed limit while driving within the steel complex.”

