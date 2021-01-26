2023: Older generation of Nigerians can’t solve problems they caused — PDP Chieftain

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

A chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Ambassador Ojong Ogbor, has insisted that the problems confronting Nigeria were caused by the mismanagement of the country by its past leaders, saying those who caused the problems can not be the ones to solve them.

Agbor, had said while speaking with newsmen, that the next President of Nigeria should not be more than 65-year-old and must be someone who is in tune with the new realities of governance.

In a statement on Tuesday made available to Vanguard in Ibadan, the PDP chieftain, who is popularly called the Cabal Chairman, said: “If you have been part of the Presidency either as President (Military or elected) or Vice President in the last 40 years, you should just excuse us.”

“Let the present generation of Nigerians take over control of the country in 2023 so that the country can be fixed and secured for the future generations.”

According to Agbor, most of those who were in charge of the Federal Government in the past, including the present All Progressives Congress (APC) government of President Muhammadu Buhari, put the country in a mess that they could not clear even if allowed to remain in power for 50 years.

“My position is simple, those who caused our problems as a country cannot be the ones to solve it.”

“We have those who have been around in the political arena since like 40 years ago, what are they still looking for?”

“Nigerians who will be 18 years in 2023 were born in 2005 while those who will be 24 years were born in 1999. This means that like 30 percent of those who will be voting in 2023 were born between 1999 and 2005.”

“It also means that those who were just two years old in 2007 will be 18 years in 2023 and will be voting,” he said.

He noted that it does not really appear right to him that Nigerians who are 20 years now should be faced with the option of voting for those who were in charge of the country when their mothers and fathers were still lovers.

“Nigerians made the mistake in 2015 and we are all paying for it now. In 2023, it should be a no-no for those Nigerians who have ruled us before,” he said.

