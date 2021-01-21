2023: Group charges Yoruba to champion common cause

Kindly Share This Story:

A Yoruba socio-political group, Yoruba Patriots Movement (YPM), has charged political players in the South-West to champion a common cause towards placing the region at its rightful position.

The group gave the charge on Thursday during the 2021 Pan Yoruba Summit held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

Reports have it that the summit, with the theme ‘Yoruba Nation: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,’ was attended by eminent Yoruba personalities.

Mr Oladosu Oladipupo, the YPM National Coordinator, said that a well-considered strategy for analysing the future was to correct the mistakes of the past and put the best foot forward in the national political arena.

Oladipupo said that the region needed to harness its potentials to be in a strategic position, urging Yoruba people to support each other to attain their desired height.

He said that the 2023 presidential election should be a payback time for former Lagos governor, Sen. Bola Tinubu if he chooses to contest.

The YPM boss maintained that Tinubu has touched many lives, not only in South-West but Nigeria as a whole.

“Tinubu has led Yoruba’s twice to support President Muhammadu Buhari in becoming the President of Nigeria. Tinubu’s cabinet was pan-Nigerian when he was the governor of Lagos State.

“So, we should all support him if he intends to contest for the presidency in 2023 as he has the mental capacity required to rule this country,” he said.

Mr Bosun Oladele, a participant at the event, described the summit as a right step in the right direction.

Oladele urged Yoruba leaders to look inward, saying it was the time for active participation to key into the Yoruba agenda.

“The time is now, this is the time to reconcile every essential voice in the south-west so that we can consolidate on the current developmental stride in Nigeria and move the country into a greater height,” he said.

Other speakers, including Mr Adekunle Olayinka, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on South-West Affairs, enjoined Yorubas to be more disciplined and have a vision that would help their collective mission.

They noted that the South-West region had witnessed unprecedented development in the past, saying the struggles of today would evolve an enviable tomorrow.

Vanguard News Nigeria

