2021: Lawmaker tasks constituents to support Okowa’s devt strides

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chancel Sunday, Bomadi

Deputy majority leader, Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Oboro Preyor, who represents Bomadi Constituency, has tasked his constituents to continue to support Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s developmental strides in the state.

Preyor gave the task Monday in his new year message to constituents at his country home at Kpakiama, Bomadi council area of the state. He assured his constituents that there was everything to gain by their continued support for the government of the day.

“I task elders, youths and organizations to continue to give the needed support to the Okowa-led government because there’s everything to gain by their continued support.

“Okowa has done creditably well; I’m not used to be praising people but he has done well, particularly in the areas of youth employment, empowerment and road construction.

“From 1999 till date, no government has given out political appointments the way he has done.

“I thank my constituents for their unflinching support and I will work hard to ensure all projects captured in the 2021 state budget for Bomadi are implemented”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: