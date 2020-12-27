Yuletide: Group wants end to crime

Kindly Share This Story:

The Mater Dei Communication, a moral rebranding and advocacy group, has called for a collective efforts to end crime and criminality in the country.

The Country Director of the Centre, Mr Nnamdi Okpara, made the call in an interview with Newsmenon Saturday in Abuja.

Okpara, who decried the rising cases of crime such as kidnapping, banditry and rape in the country, stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to arrest the trend.

According to him, the expectations of the citizens in this season are always very high, leading some people to perpetrate various crimes to meet up.

“Given the moral rebranding we are advocating for, we will not give up because Nigeria belongs to us.

“We will continue to strife, endure and restore the dignity of Nigeria,” he said.

He noted that the criminal vices and other violence in the country were being carried out by youths between the ages of 18 and 35.

Okpara urged the youths to emulate the exemplary life of outstanding leaders and strive to live peacefully to build a successful society.

The director said that morality was essential for the growth of any society and urged the youths to ensure that there was peace in the country.

The Mater Dei Communication Centre is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) on moral rebranding and advocacy.

