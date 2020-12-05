Villagers kidnap four policemen, shoot DPO in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike

No fewer than four policemen were kidnapped by villagers in Aba Tuntun, near Ijebu-Igbo in Ijebu North local government area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the Baale of Aba Tuntun had earlier petitioned the police, informing them that some people within his community were in possession of firearms, which they reportedly use for illegal activities in the area.

The police, after receiving the petition, swung into action by conducting a raid with 15 officers and 35 local vigilantes on Thursday.

The source said during the raid, six single barreled guns, 16 dane guns and 15 cartridges were recovered from the hoodlums, who were arrested by the police.

Trouble however started when the villagers allegedly waylaid the police officers as they were about to leave the community.

“The villagers fired gunshots at the police and attacked them with other dangerous weapons”

“The DPO that led the team and some other policemen sustained gunshot injuries.

“Four officers and three vigilantes were kidnapped by the villagers. They made away with two AK-47 riffles, one pump action, one teargas, money and others,” the source said.

Also, the hoodlums who were earlier arrested by the police were set free, while two vehicles belonging to the police were damaged by the villagers.

It was gathered that three of the four abducted officers and three civilians have been rescued, while one Constable, Emmanuel Gene is still being held captive by the people.

Speaking with our correspondent on telephone, the state command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

“While taking the suspects and the weapons to the station, some hoodlums ambushed them and abducted four policemen.

“They shot the DPO in the arm and freed the suspects.

“We have rescued three of the policemen abducted, we don’t know the whereabouts of the constable among them.

Oyeyemi said, the police had reinforced to the area in order to rescue the missing police constable.

He said three suspects have been arrested and they are helping the police in their investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: