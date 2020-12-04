Uganda presidential debate postponed indefinitely

Kindly Share This Story:

A two-day Uganda presidential candidates’ debate has been cancelled indefinitely.

The inter-religious council that was organising the debate scheduled to start on Friday said the cancellation was because of limited resources, local media report.

The council also said the Covid-19 situation was to blame for the last minute cancellation.

The organisers said the presidential debate was to have brought together the more than 10 presidential candidates.

The campaigns in Uganda are ongoing with police often dispersing large crowds accused of violating the guidelines issued by the electoral commission.

One of the presidential candidates, Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine, asked the electoral body to protect opposition politicians from harassment by the security forces.

Vanguard News Nigeria

