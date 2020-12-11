Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

THREE persons were feared dead in Akungba, Akoko South-West council area of Ondo State in a crash involving three trucks.

Several others were reportedly injured in the crash along the lkare/ Owo highway.

The three truck went up in flames following the impact of the collision.

Recall that a similar crash in which 16 persons were killed occurred in the same community over a month ago.

One of the truck according to eyewitness account was loaded with bags of cement while the two others were loaded with gift item, packs of frozen fish and chicken.

Vanguard gathered that the crash occurred at the Okerigbo Hill near the main gate of the Adekunle Ajasin University in Akungba.

It was learnt that immediately one of the truck rammed into the other two, it caught fire killing the people inside the trucks.

Sources said that the driver of one of the trucks who was on high speed lost control due to brake failure and rammed into the other stationary trucks.

He said ” The incident occurred this evening and the vehicles were in flame for several hours as there were no firefighters to put the fire out”

The identities of the victims involved in the accident was not known as at the time of filing the report, but sources said many of them were passerby.

The Ikare Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Mr Kabir Mohammed said the cause of the accident had not been ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Also, the Police command spokesperson in the state, Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident.

Ikoro, however, said he could not confirm if any person died in the crash.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: