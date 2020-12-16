Sam Allardyce replaces sacked Bilic as West Brom coach

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Premier League side, West Bromwich Albion has announced the appointment of Sam Allardyce as replacement for Slaven Bilic who was sacked on Wednesday.

West Brom currently sitting second from bottom have suffered a torrid return to top flight football, managing just one win in thirteen matches.

Although the Baggies put up an impressive performance against Manchester City in their last match, holding Guardiola’s men to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad, the club saw the need to let the Croat go.

Announcing Allardyce’s appointment, the club wrote on its website: “West Bromwich Albion are delighted to confirm the appointment of Sam Allardyce as the club’s new Head Coach.

“The experienced boss, who has 512 Premier League games to his name, arrives at Albion with his long-time assistant, Sammy Lee.

“The Dudley-born manager returns to The Hawthorns more than 30 years after starting his coaching career with the Baggies under former boss Brian Talbot in 1989.

“He has now taken the reins at a record eight Premier League clubs, including Bolton Wanderers, West Ham United, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and in his last role, Everton.

“The 66-year-old, who agreed terms on an 18-month contract earlier today, will take training on Thursday in preparation for Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Aston Villa (ko 7.15pm).

The club’s Sporting and Technical Director, Luke Dowling, said: “In Sam we have a man who has a proven Premier League pedigree with a track record of improving every club he has managed.

“We believe and, more importantly, Sam believes we have a group of players that have the quality needed to give the club its best chance of Premier League survival.”

Sam Allardyce last coached Everton where he helped the club to an eighth place finish before departing at the end of the season.

He has a Premier League record of 174 wins, 138 draws and 200 losses.

