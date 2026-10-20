Uduaghan’s demise, shocking, great loss to Nigeria – Akpabio

Uduaghan

Says his tenure as the state Governor marked a very significant moment in the infrastructural development of the state

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has mourned the death of former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan who died just three days before his 72nd birthday, according to his family.

Akpabio has said Uduaghan’s tenure as the state Governor marked a very significant moment in the infrastructural development of the state as he described his death as shocking, a great loss to Nigeria and the entire people of the Niger Delta region.

In a statement signed yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Akpabio said, “I received with profound shock and disbelief the news of the transition of Dr Uduaghan at the age of 71, just three days to his 72nd birthday.

“Dr Uduaghan was the governor of Delta State from 2007- 2015, when I also had the opportunity to preside over the affairs of Akwa Ibom State as their governor. He was a distinguished medical doctor and a committed statesman, who devoted his life to public office.

” His tenure as the state Governor marked a very significant moment in the infrastructural development of the state. He was a committed leader to the healthcare delivery and human capital development of his people. He was a bridge-builder across the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole. He was a detribalised leader and a respected elder whose contributions to democracy and national development will be sorely missed.

“On behalf of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I extend our deepest condolences to the larger Uduaghan family, his wife, Mrs Roli Uduaghan, the children, the people and Government of Delta State, and the Itsekiri nation and indeed the entire Niger Delta on the passing of their illustrous son and former Governor of Delta State.

“May Almighty God grant his gentle soul eternal rest and grant his family and the people of Delta State the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,”