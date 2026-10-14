Man United line up three-man shortlist as sack looms for Michael Carrick

Carrick

Manchester United are reportedly considering Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler, former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte as potential replacements for Michael Carrick if the club decides to part ways with its current manager.

According to talkSPORT, the three managers have attracted interest from different figures within the Old Trafford hierarchy as pressure mounts on Carrick following a difficult run of results.

United’s reported interest comes after their 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, which extended their winless run to five matches across all competitions.

The result also followed a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, a run of form that has raised concerns about the team’s performances and Carrick’s tactical decisions.

The defeat to Atletico also prompted defender Lisandro Martinez to criticise technical director Jason Wilcox over what he reportedly viewed as insufficient squad strengthening.

United will look to end their poor run when they face historic rivals Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, the station’s chief live football anchor, Adrian Durham, suggested Carrick’s position could become increasingly difficult if the team fails to improve.

“Does it feel like an inevitability? Absolutely, that Michael Carrick will go,” Durham said.

He added that Carrick would need to turn around the team’s results to improve his chances of remaining in the job.

Durham also expressed concerns about Carrick’s tactical decisions in the Atletico Madrid match, arguing that some of the changes made during the game contributed to United’s defeat.

Among the three reported candidates, Nagelsmann and Conte are said to be available for an immediate appointment.

Conte left Napoli by mutual consent in May, while Nagelsmann reportedly departed his position as Germany coach following the country’s elimination by Paraguay in the round of 32 at the World Cup.

The report said United’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, was advocating for Nagelsmann internally as a potential successor should the club decide to dismiss Carrick.

Hurzeler, meanwhile, remains under contract with Brighton until 2029 after signing an extension in May.

The German coach is reportedly favoured by Wilcox and has overseen a strong start to the Premier League season, with Brighton winning four of their opening six matches to sit third in the standings.

Hurzeler has also guided Brighton to victory over Manchester United in the third round of the EFL Cup in September, adding to his credentials as a potential candidate.

However, Manchester United have not been reported to have made a formal appointment decision, and Carrick’s immediate future could depend on the team’s results in the coming matches.