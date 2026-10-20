Police disrupt #EndSARS memorial at Lekki tollgate, tear gas Rhodes-Vivour, Doherty

By Esther Onyegbula

Police officers on Tuesday fired tear gas to disperse residents, journalists, activists and political figures gathered at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos to commemorate victims of the October 2020 #EndSARS protests.

Among those affected by the police action were the Lagos State governorship candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Funso Doherty.

The memorial, organised by the Enough is Enough movement, was aimed at honouring those who lost their lives during the #EndSARS protests and remembering the nationwide demonstrations against police brutality.

The gathering was, however, disrupted before participants could lay wreaths at the tollgate, as police officers deployed to the venue fired tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd.

The action triggered confusion as participants scrambled for safety amid clouds of tear gas that spread across the area.

Following the incident, participants fled the scene as the gas filled the vicinity, forcing the disruption of the planned commemoration.

The memorial was part of activities to remember the victims of the #EndSARS protests, which drew widespread public attention in October 2020 over allegations of police brutality, particularly against young Nigerians.

The Lekki tollgate became a focal point of the protests and has remained a significant site for subsequent commemorations by activists and other Nigerians demanding accountability, justice and reforms in the country’s policing system.

Tuesday’s incident prevented participants from completing the planned wreath-laying ceremony, which was intended to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the protests.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command is yet to provide an explanation for the use of tear gas at the time of filing this report.