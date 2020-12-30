Revenue leakages: Gov Sule gets marching order to prosecute offenders

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

Worried by the high level of state revenue being syphoned by disgruntled elements in Nasarawa State government, the State House of Assembly, has moved to harmonize all revenue collection due to the state and local governments.

In order to block leakages and to raise revenue and development of the state to thrive, the House passed a Bill for a Law to Provide for the Harmonization and Collection of All Revenues( Taxes, Duties, Levies Rates, Fees Charges ETC) due to the State and Local Governments.

The bill which when passed will empower the governor to prosecute offenders is to also establish Relevant Administrative Structures and Other Purposes Connected Therewith with all legal backing to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s quest to develop the state.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced passage of the bill into first and second reading after the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Tanko Tunga moved a motion for passage of the bill during House Proceedings in Lafia on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that the House had on Wednesday cut short its Christmas break and reconvened in order to give accelerated passage of the bill.

According to the speaker, the bill when passed and signed into law would ensure transparency and accountability in revenue collection in the state.

Earlier, while presenting the substance of the bill, the majority Leader of the House, Hon Tanko Tunga had said that the bill when passed would help block leakages in revenue collection that has continued to hinder the development of the state.

Meanwhile, the bill has been slated for tomorrow, Thursday 31st, 2020. for presentation of report on the bill by the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: