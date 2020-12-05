Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Police arrest sex worker over client’s death in Rivers’ brothel

On 6:22 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Bayelsa bye-elections: 3 policemen drown in Southern Ijaw River

By Egufe Yafugborhi

POLICE in Rivers state have arrested a commercial sex worker (name withheld) over controversial death of her alleged client, Enuduisi Odili, in a Diobu, Port Harcourt brothel room.

Spokesman, Rivers Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni who confirmed this Saturday said the lady has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Port Harcourt, for further investigations into the tragedy.

READ ALSO: US removes visa fees for Nigerians

Chukwuemeka Odili, the younger sibling to the 40 years old deceased, who hails from Delta state, said, “We suspect foul play between the hotel management and the police.

That’s why we are urging the State Commissioner of Police to ensure nothing is swept under the carpet in unraveling the true circumstance of our brother’s death.”

A source revealed that the deceased had lodged at the hotel Thursday with the commercial sex worker, and next day as the family called his phone, it was the police who took the call, asking family members to report at Azikiwe Police Divisional Office, Diobu.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!