Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

PDP condemns attack on Katsina school

On 2:23 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

PDP condemns attack on school in Katsina

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Friday bandits attack and alleged abduction of some students of  Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

The party National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, at a news conference in Abuja on Saturday, said that the PDP was standing with the entire Katsina people over the incident.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP sympathised with the people of Katsina state, particularly the parents of the kidnapped students.

He said that the PDP, working in concert with other patriotic Nigerians would not rest until each of the kidnapped students were found and returned.

Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians to remain alert and prayerful as the nation wades through the nightmare.(NAN)

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!