Mob sets ablaze suspected robber, another shot dead in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

An angry mob on Friday set ablaze a suspected robber at 110 roundabout area of Odo-Ona in Ibadan.

According to an eye witness account, two hoodlums robbed a motorcycle (Okada) rider of his TVS motorcycle at Olomi area of Ibadan and took to their heels, adding that luck eventually ran out on them and they were cut up by other riders who were on their trail at 110 roundabout area of Odo-Ona Ibadan.

He revealed they descended on them and before the arrival of the police unleashed mayhem on them, adding: “One ran away, while one other was beaten to stupor and set ablaze thereafter.”

In an interview with the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident, said: “The act of this jungle justice which has been common lately, was condemned in its totality among Okada riders and any other groups by the Commissioner of Police, CP. Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, and should be viewed with all seriousness, hence situation will degenerate beyond control.”

“Suspects are supposed to be handed over to the Police for investigation and prosecution to allow dignity in our society.”

In another development, eye witness account also had it that another man was shot dead around Challenge area of Ibadan close to Fijabi’s house.

As of the time of writing these reports, circumstances surrounding his murder were still sketchy, as number of persons approached to have details into the dastardly act, declined comments.

Vanguard News Nigeria

