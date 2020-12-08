Lawmaker launches N700m erosion control project in Kano constituency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The lawmaker representing Nasarawa Federal Constituency in Kano Nasiru Ali Ahmed has launched a N700 million erosion control project to arrest the problem that is even affecting graveyards across his constituency.

The graveyards are annually washed off by heavy downpour thereby exposing decomposing dead bodies which subsequently causes health hazards to residents. He explained that this and many other environmental hazards are the reasons for the project.

He declared to newsmen on Wednesday following the launching of the project at Tudun Murtala area of Kano metropolis.

“It’s disheartening seeing the severity of damage caused by erosion especially on our properties and graveyards, that is why we need to intervene urgently by all available necessary means” he declared.

He promised to fast track implementation of the erosion containment project in order to achieve the needed goal before the next raining season.

The story of graves being threatened by erosion in some burial grounds in Kano is one of the unpleasant news in recent times.

ALSO READ: Senior civil servants partner firm on affordable housing

A recent media published reports that about 300 graves have been exposed by erosion at the Albishir graveyard in Tudun Murtala quarters, Nasarawa local government area of Kano state alone.

According to some accounts, the items used during burials have completely been exposed. Residents of such areas have reportedly been battling through communal efforts to tackle the challenges posed by erosion to the cemetery in order to safeguard the graves from total collapse

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: