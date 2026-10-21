UCL: Why we lost 4-1 to Como – Man United’s captain Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United’s players pose for a group photograph prior to the UEFA Champions League, league phase matchday 3, football match between Como 1907 and Manchester United at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, northen Italy on October 21, 2026. (Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes said his side lacked belief as their woes continued with a humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat at Como on Wednesday.

Man United fell behind to a second-minute goal and never recovered as the club’s winless run reached seven games after another lacklustre performance.

“We started on the wrong foot, and they scored very early,” Fernandes told TNT Sports. “Not much pressure on the ball, not many good movements with the ball, not many things going our way.”

The Portugal midfielder suggested Nico Paz’s early strike for Como had a damaging effect on the visitors, leaving them struggling to impose themselves. Paz scored again after Tasos Douvikas had doubled the lead, with Jacobo Ramon adding a fourth.

Only a stoppage-time goal from Joshua Zirkzee stopped United from succumbing to their joint-heaviest Champions League loss.

“Conceding early makes us go into the game with a mood of defeat,” said Fernandes. “It’s difficult to get out of that, trying to be brave, to have the ball and make something happen.

“If we are not able to do that, it is going to be very difficult to get out of this situation.”

Fernandes also highlighted United’s passive approach out of possession, saying Como were allowed too much time and space to dictate play.

Asked whether those comments amounted to criticism of Carrick’s tactics, Fernandes declined to point the finger at his manager.

“That’s on the manager and staff to see, not me,” he said. “Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable.