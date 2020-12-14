LASWA trains 150 residents on water hyacinth recycling

Kindly Share This Story:

The General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr Damilola Emmanuel, on Monday said the Authority has trained 150 people on how to create wealth by recycling water hyacinth.

Emmanuel disclosed this during the 4th Edition of Seven-Day Annual Water Hyacinth Recycling Initiative, organised by LASWA in conjunction with Social Enterprise Mitimeth in Lagos.

He explained that the state government had empowered 150 people from Falomo and Badore on skills acquisition through water hyacinth recycling.

“The interested participants have been trained and motivated by the Lagos State government with the aim of creating waste to wealth.

“We will be happy to see all of you turning waste into wealth simultaneously at Badore and Falomo.

“The volume of water hyacinth cannot be removed totally but can be converted into wealth with exposure and training.

“We have trained a total of 450 residents on water hyacinth recycling since 2016.

“What government is doing is to create enabling environment for business to flourish and encouraging people to be self-employed,” he said.

The Baale of Badore, Chief Waliu Adeniran, represented by Mr Wahab Mojeed, commended the state government for creating an enabling environment and empowering the Indigenes to make money.

The Assistant Director, Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority, Mrs Toyin Sadiku, said water hyacinth could be used for organic feed for animals and fertiliser, adding that the objective was to move the state forward.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mitimeth, a Lagos Based Social Enterprise, Mrs Achenyo Idachaba-Obaro, commended the government for teaching people to learn various ways of making money through water hyacinth.

He said: “We have been able to train 150 participants on how to make different household souvenirs ropes and other things with water hyacinth between Dec. 7 and Dec 13.

“Through the water hyacinth which is locally called ”Ewe-gbeborun” LASWA had trained residents and Indigenes of Epe, Badagry, Falomo and Ikorodu and now two trainings are taking place in Falomo and Badore simultaneously.”

The Chief Executive Officer, PIB Gbobal, Mr Peter Bassey, said converting water hyacinth into organic products kills offensive odours at the poultry and also converted the hyacinth into fertilisers.

One of the participants, Miss Yetunde Adeleke, said before now, she was not aware of the water hyacinth, saying that with the training received they would be able to train other people and create wealth in the state.

A 50-year-old mother, Mrs Tawa Taofik who participated with two of her children, said they had been able to make different choices of souvenirs to sell during the festive season and would also continue after the season.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

