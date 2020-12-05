Lagos East Senatorial by-election: APC in early lead

Some of the results of polling units below:
Polling Unit 017
Ikorodu Central
Ward E
APC 34
AA 1
PDP 10
Booth 036 Aga/ Ijomu 036 (Anibaba/omini)
APC 074
APM 001
PDP 12
Void 002
Booth 009
Igbogbo Bayeku
APC -68
PDP-8
AAC-1
Void-1.
Polling booth 001
APC 88
PDP 18
Booth 009 Igbogbo Bayeku
APC 68
PDP 8
AAC-1
Void-1
Polling booth 007 (Isiwu)
APC: 65
PDP: 07
Polling booth 006 (Isiwu)
APC: 06
PDP: 00
Boot18
APC 36
PDP-6
Boot 27
APC 10
PDP 6
Boot 17
APC 34
PDP10
Boot 36
APC 74
PDP12
Boot 19
APC 30
PDP 15
Polling booth 007
Ward C2(Agbele Road/Oreyo)
APC-: 114
PDP-:. 19
ADP-:. 2
Polling booth 005 (Isiwu)
APC: 140
PDP: 07
Boot 004 Isiwu B3
APC 64
PDP 10
Void 2
Polling unit area Somolu, Folaagoro
Polling unit name: Ibukunolu PHC
Polling unit num:040
APC 13
PDP 1
Polling unit 05
APC 52
PDP 2
Open Space Bashua
Poling Unit 029
APC 16
PDP 2
POLLING UNIT: 028
RESULT
APC: 31
PDP: 06
Polling Unit 018
Result
APC 29
PDP 1
LGA SOMOLU
AREA ALADE
Polling UNIT 032
RESULT
APC. 47
PDP 3
LGA: Shomolu code:19
Area Ward: Fola Agoro
Code :09
Pu:025 St Finbarrs.
APC:16
DPD:03
LGA: Somolu
AREA: Alade
POLLING UNIT: 014
APC: 15
PDP:3
AA: 1
LGA: Shomolu
AREA: Bajulaiye
UNIT: 026
APC:31
PDP:11
LGA: Somolu
AREA: Alade
POLLING UNIT: 014
APC: 15
PDP :3
AA: 1
Polling unit 24
Result
APC 27
PDP 2
Polling 020 market Street
APC 32
PDP 6
LGA : Shomolu
AREA : PALM GROVE
POLLING UNIT: 017
RESULT:
APC: 300
PDP: 05
AA: 01
LGA: Shomolu
Area Onipanu
Polling booth 017
APC 23
PDP 1
LGA: Somolu
AREA: Bajulaiye
UNIT: 010
RESULT:
APC:34
PDP:1
LGA Shomolu
AREA Alade
Polling Unit 004
APC 34
PDP 005
Polling unit 011
A p c 42
P d p 2
POLLING BOOTH: 029
APC: 27
PDP: 05
Shomolu LGA
Area Fadeyi
Polling booth 21
APC 48
PDP 4
LGA: Somolu
Area: Bajulaiye
UNIT:005
APC 11
PDP 5
LGA: Shomolu
Area: Onipanu
Polling booth 020
APC-37
PDP 5
WARD A4 BOOTH 0015
PDP 03
APP 01
APC 45
WARD A4 B00TH 0012
PDP 22
ADC 01
APC 212
B00TH 0013
PDP 39
APC 136
B00TH 0014
PDP 03
APC 64
Epe result:
A4 UNIT 01:
APC 90
PDP 7
A4 UNIT 2:
APC 97
PDP 10
ADC 1
A4 UNIT 10
APC 95
PDP 5
ADC 1
A5 UNIT 57
APC 74
PDP 7
ADC 1
A2 UNIT 15:
APC 53
PDP 9
YPP 1
NRM 1
A2 UNIT 16:
APC 47
PDP5
Epe (Luyepo)
Booth 036
APC- 74
PDP -17
BOOTH 037
APC 41
PDP 7
BOOTH 051
APC 76
PDP 7