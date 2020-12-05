Lagos East Senatorial by-election: APC in early lead

Vanguard Logo

Some of the results of polling units below:

Polling Unit 017
Ikorodu Central
Ward E

APC 34
AA 1
PDP 10

Booth 036 Aga/ Ijomu 036 (Anibaba/omini)
APC 074
APM 001
PDP 12
Void 002

Booth 009

Igbogbo Bayeku

APC -68
PDP-8
AAC-1
Void-1.

Polling booth 001
APC 88
PDP 18

Booth 009 Igbogbo Bayeku

APC 68
PDP 8
AAC-1
Void-1

Polling booth 007 (Isiwu)
APC: 65
PDP: 07

Polling booth 006 (Isiwu)
APC: 06
PDP: 00

Boot18
APC 36
PDP-6

Boot 27

APC 10
PDP 6

Boot 17

APC 34
PDP10

Boot 36

APC 74
PDP12

Boot 19

APC 30
PDP 15

Polling booth 007
Ward C2(Agbele Road/Oreyo)

APC-: 114
PDP-:. 19
ADP-:. 2

Polling booth 005 (Isiwu)
APC: 140
PDP: 07

Boot 004 Isiwu B3
APC 64
PDP 10
Void 2

Polling unit area Somolu, Folaagoro
Polling unit name: Ibukunolu PHC
Polling unit num:040
APC 13
PDP 1

Polling unit 05

APC 52
PDP 2

Open Space Bashua

Poling Unit 029

APC 16

PDP 2

POLLING UNIT: 028
RESULT
APC: 31
PDP: 06

Polling Unit 018
Result
APC 29
PDP 1

LGA SOMOLU
AREA ALADE

Polling UNIT 032
RESULT
APC. 47
PDP 3

LGA: Shomolu code:19
Area Ward: Fola Agoro

Code :09
Pu:025 St Finbarrs.
APC:16
DPD:03

LGA: Somolu
AREA: Alade

POLLING UNIT: 014
APC: 15
PDP:3
AA: 1

LGA: Shomolu
AREA: Bajulaiye

UNIT: 026
APC:31
PDP:11

LGA: Somolu
AREA: Alade

POLLING UNIT: 014
APC: 15
PDP :3
AA: 1

Polling unit 24
Result
APC 27
PDP 2

Polling 020 market Street

APC 32

PDP 6

LGA : Shomolu
AREA : PALM GROVE

POLLING UNIT: 017
RESULT:
APC: 300
PDP: 05
AA: 01

LGA: Shomolu
Area Onipanu

Polling booth 017
APC 23
PDP 1

LGA: Somolu
AREA: Bajulaiye

UNIT: 010
RESULT:
APC:34
PDP:1

LGA Shomolu

AREA Alade

Polling Unit 004

APC 34

PDP 005

Polling unit 011
A p c 42
P d p 2

POLLING BOOTH: 029
APC: 27
PDP: 05

Shomolu LGA

Area Fadeyi

Polling booth 21

APC 48

PDP 4

LGA: Somolu
Area: Bajulaiye

UNIT:005
APC 11
PDP 5

LGA:  Shomolu
Area: Onipanu

Polling booth 020
APC-37
PDP 5

WARD A4 BOOTH 0015

PDP 03
APP 01
APC 45

WARD A4 B00TH 0012

PDP 22
ADC 01
APC 212

B00TH 0013

PDP 39
APC 136

B00TH 0014

PDP 03
APC 64

Epe result:

A4 UNIT 01:
APC 90
PDP 7

A4 UNIT 2:
APC 97
PDP 10
ADC 1

A4 UNIT 10
APC 95
PDP 5
ADC 1

A5 UNIT 57
APC 74
PDP 7
ADC 1

A2 UNIT 15:
APC 53
PDP 9
YPP 1
NRM 1

A2 UNIT 16:
APC 47
PDP5

Epe (Luyepo)
Booth 036
APC- 74
PDP -17

BOOTH 037
APC 41
PDP 7

BOOTH 051
APC 76
PDP 7

