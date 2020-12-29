Kaduna Gets 272 Police Constabulary force

Kindly Share This Story:

to commence community policing

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Police Command in Kaduna state has trained and handed over 272 police constabulary constables to the Kaduna State Government for the commencement of Community Policing across the state.

While speaking at the reviewing of the passing out parade of the constabulary, Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna state who was represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr.Samuel Aruwan tasked the constables to be good ambassadors and be prepared to help the Security agencies in making Kaduna safe for life and property.

He said the state government had committed so many resources in their training and therefore, they are expected to enhance internal security in the state.

READ ALSO: Fatal accident claims 15 lives in Delta

According to him, there will be a second phase of the training and passing out of the constabulary to enhance security monitoring in the state.

“You are trained to be our eyes in security issues in the state, so to whom much is given, much is expected. You are expected to help security agencies to ensure peace in the state because without peace there can never be development. You are expected to be good Ambassadors of your community, be civil and upright n your conduct. You are also expected to play your role to protect lives and property in the State,” he said.

“Don’t put us to shame, you have to justify the confidence reposed in you.

We will appeal to Local Government chairmen to support you to succeed because community policing has come to stay. The State Government too will continue to support you. Together we will surmount the security challenges, it is a critical issue that we don’t need to play with it to ensure peaceful coexistence,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr.Umar Muri said that the passing out parade was part of activities for the formal handing over of the special constabulary to the State Government.

According to him, the special police will be sent to various Local Government Areas in the state where respective Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) would give them further instructions as to the line of duty.

Muri, however, admonished them to be patriotic and to carry out their duty with the fear of God,

He said, “You should have the fear of God in your heart because you are representing a community.”

Kindly Share This Story: