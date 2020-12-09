Julietgreen&white foundation plans big for orphans and underprivileged

Kindly Share This Story:

Julietgreen&white Foundation in conjuction with Richman Foundation and Pay Kindness Forward are set to celebrate with orphans and the less privileged this Christmas season.

The foundation is on a mission of giving joy to Orphans and the Underprivileged in Nigeria.

Richman Foundation is founded by a Singaporean, Jin Wu Goh Chin Ting and the organisation is established solely to help orphans around the world by giving supports to them.

However, come Sunday, December 20th, 2020 Julietgreen&white Foundation, established by Amb. Juliet Geoffrey Porbeni will joined with Richman Foundation and Pay Kindness Forward, founded by Dr. Vivian Passion Koh to send peace, surprises, joy and happiness to orphans and the less privileged in the country.

It is interesting to know that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Amb. Juliet Geoffrey is still working assiduously to improve and impact her generation positively.

Speaking on the campaign, she said; “The world needs more people who can give their all to help in the betterment of the society by adding value to other people’s lives through selflessness. The good you give to the world will return to you in abundance.”

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give. No one has ever become poor by giving, the key to success, fulfilment, prosperity and a life of abundance is giving.”

“The Joy of Giving Mission to Millions will continue to travel to share the holiday season with children around the world. Happy holidays to all!”.

