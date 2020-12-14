Insecurity: Miyetti Allah president lambasts Fulani leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

The National President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has faulted the various states leaders of the group for the present rise of insecurity in most parts of the country.

Alhaji Muhammadu Kirowa stated this over the weekend at the inauguration ceremony of North Western States executives of MACBAN held at the Three Star hotel, Dutse, said state Fulani leaders are responsible for the spate of insecurity in their domain as they allow youths to go out of control on criminal rampage against other citizens.

The President who could not hide his anger at the occasion explained that it is a common facts Fulani`s were the nastiest victims of various forms of persecutions and criminality caught due to what he described to dearth of own media by the Fulani to express their voices.

He said, “Before any other person gets kidnapped about twenty or more Fulani people must have suffered the same fate with payment of ransoms which no media had bothered to report or investigate in the past.

“We have to tell ourselves the truth that we have failed in our responsibility of giving our children the right training and good upbringing that ought to have shaped them for a better people”.

He said, ” we cannot continue to wallow in denial when it is a fact that majority of criminals arrested across the country are from within us, our kith and kin whom have gone into this circle because if our sheer negligence”, he stated.

Alhaji Muhammadu Kirowa who is also the Ardon Zuru stated further that the ball is now on the court of leaders and the rest of the Fulani societies to either unite and provide their children with a better home training and education or continue to strain the name of the tribe to ineptness.

Earlier speaking, the National Secretary General in charge of North West of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Usman Ngelzarma urged the newly inaugurated leaders to team up with heads of security operatives in their various states to enable them have a smooth working relationship.

Ngelzarma noted that the association is a non-political one which is why the Sultan of Sokoto is serving as BOT chairman with other members that includes the emir of Kano, Lamido of Adamawa and the rest.

He then urged Fulani cattle breeders to embrace the modern trend of cattle ranching to avoid conflicts with farmers and continued exposure to criminal tendencies.

Vanguard News Nigeria

