Insecurity: Southern Kaduna Miyetti Allah leaders pledge to work with security agencies

Leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the Southern parts of Kaduna State have pledged to work with security agencies to tackle insecurity in the zone.

The leaders made the pledge at a meeting MACBAN convened on Sunday in Kafanchan, headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area.

Speaking at the meeting, Alhaji Mato Yahaya, Southern Kaduna Zonal Chairman of MACBAN, stated that it had become imperative for the group to seek a way out of the security challenges bedeviling the area.

“We cannot stand idly by and allow insecurity to take firm root in our communities.

“Therefore, I urge us all to be frank in our submissions and suggest practical ways of resolving the security problems facing us,” he added.

Yahaya enjoined the participants to leverage activities that would promote peaceful coexistence between the Fulanis and other people.

In his remarks, the Kaduna State MACBAN Chairman, Alhaji Abdulhamid Albarka, explained that the meeting was called to obtain the views of local Fulani leaders and forward them to security agencies.

Albarka tasked the Fulani leaders with exposing criminal elements in their midst to avoid suspicion of collusion.

“If we don’t fish them out, they will give us a bad name, and we don’t want that at all,” he stated

On his part, the National Organising Secretary of MACBAN, Alhaji Hassan Tugga, who hails from the zone, said that the group was committed to ensuring that the relative peace being enjoyed in the area is not disrupted.

Tugga called on community leaders to always report any suspicious persons or activities in their domain to the relevant authority.

He also appealed to the media to consistently provide factual and balanced reporting on the security situation in the zone.

Others who spoke harped on the need for herders to seek farmers’ permission before grazing on their farmland after crops had been harvested.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by Fulani leaders from the eight local government areas that make up Southern Kaduna.

Vanguard News