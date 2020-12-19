Insecurity: Gunmen abduct Edo Head of Service, kill driver 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

UNIDENTIFIED gunmen suspected to be kidnappers Saturday evening kidnapped the Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa along Oza Road, in Orhiomwon Local Government Area of the state.

In the process of kidnapping Okungbowa, his driver was killed. The HoS was said to be coming from a social event organised by a politician in Orhionmwon local government area.

Narrating the ordeal, a staff in the government house on condition of anonymity said: “He was kidnapped on his way back to Benin City after attending a local event in Oza. His driver was killed,” he said.

Effort to confirm the incident from the state Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, was not successful as he did not pick up calls and he was said to have traveled for an official course.

His boss, the Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, also did not pick up several calls to his phone and he is yet to reply a text message sent to him.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: