Insecurity: CSO condemns kidnap of Katsina students

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Incentive-Based Programme, IPB, of Policy House International, Monday, condemned the kidnap of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, by suspected bandits.

Expressing grief over the sad incident in a statement signed by the Executive Director, IBP, Taiwo Akerele, it described the kidnap as disgusting, reprehensible, insensitive, and inhuman as insecurity in the State has taken a new dimension.

The statement reads in part, “We are pained and distraught that while we are working hard to encourage parents to bring their children and wards back to school in the Nigeria North East especially on the backdrop of UNICEF’s estimated 10.5 million out of school children in Nigeria, (a figure we dispute), this happened again right in our very eyes.

“This is indeed a minus in our quest to encourage and build confidence in the educational environment in the region through the incentive framework we have adopted.

“We call on the Nigerian government to do everything within its powers to get these kids released safely and unhurt back to school and get reunited with their parents.”

The statement also warned that “We must not allow the Chibok experience and embarrassment repeat itself again. Negative history should not be allowed to repeat itself in Nigeria.”

The statement called on the government to boost security and change strategies to protect the lives of its citizens who are daily kidnapped and killed by some groups called bandits and insurgents.

“The Nigerian government must provide adequate security in all the schools in the Northern region to foster confidence and peaceful/conducive learning environment henceforth.

The statement however disclosed that IBP is currently making effort as it works with other partners to mobilize over 450, 000 parents to bring back their children and wards to school.

“The Incentive-Based Programme is presently working with relevant partners to encourage over 450,000 parents in the North East bring back their children and wards to school based on an arranged incentive framework that will encourage agriculture, small and medium scale enterprises, grant and cash support across some selected states affected by the Boko Haram scourge”, it added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

