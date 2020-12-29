Insecurity: Benue bans use of motorbikes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Security Council has banned the use of motorbikes and all illegal revenue collection points in Katsina-Ala and Ukum Local Government Areas of the state.

The decision followed the growing security concern in Katsina-Ala and other parts Sankera axis of the state where men on motorbikes have recently unleashed mayhem on communities in the axis.

The Council in a statement, Tuesday in Makurdi, by the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Internal Affairs and Special Services, Mr. Matthew Uyina directed security agencies to arrest defaulters and impound their motorbikes.

The statement reads in part, “the State Security Council having considered the security situation in Katsina-Ala and other parts of Sankera area of the state has taken the following measures.

READ ALSO:

“The use of motorcycles is hereby banned in Katsina-Ala and Ukum Local Government Areas, till further notice. The use of tricycles also known as Keke and other means of transportation apart from motorcycles will be allowed in the two local government areas.

“Security operatives have been mandated to arrest defaulters and impound their motorcycles.

“Aside the revenue collection point at the head bridge in Katsina-Ala, no other revenue point is allowed within the local government area. All staff of the Board of Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, are required to wear customized jackets and identity cards.

“Security agents are mandated to dismantle all illegal revenue collection points and makeshift shops. In the same vein, loitering at Katsina-Ala Head Bridge is prohibited.

“Loading and offloading of vehicles at Takum Junction and Katsina-Ala head bridge has also been prohibited. Law abiding residents of the affected areas are advised to go about with their normal activities without fear.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: