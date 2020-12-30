Guinea communal violence killed more than 20 — Lawmaker

Kindly Share This Story:

Weekend communal clashes in southeast Guinea left more than 20 people dead, a local lawmaker said Tuesday.

Regional governor Mohamed Ghare had Sunday spoken of 11 dead but added Tuesday the toll had “evolved” upwards without giving further details.

But a lawmaker in the town of Macenta told AFP by telephone: “There are officially 11 deaths but I tell you there are more than 20.”

Requesting anonymity he added that “17 bodies have been identified and taken to the hospital at N’Zerekore” 115 km (70 miles) to the south, adding others had either been buried or remained where they had fallen.

Dozens more people were wounded in the unrest in the town of Macenta between mostly Muslim Tomas Mania and mostly animist Tomas.

Hospital director Kaba Conde said Tuesday there were too many bodies for storing at the morgue. On Monday, he had said that they could not identify most victims because of the injuries sustained from machetes, clubs, stones and hunting rifles.

The clashes were sparked Saturday by the unveiling of a new house for the Tomas patriarch in the town of Macenta, according to local sources. The violence continued Sunday despite police reinforcements arriving from neighbouring towns Gueckedou and N’Zerekore.

A prefectural source said several police were hurt.

Witnesses said many residents had fled and taken shelter in the surrounding forest.

Macenta resident Siba Onivogui told AFP Tuesday he had “lost two brothers,” one found dead with the other missing, presumed dead.

“We were told he had been hacked to pieces and thrown in a septic tank but we hope he is among those who took refuge in surrounding villages,” he said.

The Tomas and Tomas Mania both claim to have founded the town of Macenta, and clash regularly, often over land issues, according to the official.

Communal violence is common in the southern region near the border with Liberia, where clashes regularly break out over religious and other grievances.

In 2013 at least 95 people died and around 100 more were wounded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

