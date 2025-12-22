One killed, house razed as factions clash in Ugborodo

By Jimitota Onoyume

UGBORODO (Excravos), Warri South-West LGA, Delta State – Crisis erupted in Ugborodo community over the weekend as one person was shot dead and a house set ablaze.

Vanguard gathered that a young man allegedly lost his life after being hit by a stray bullet on Saturday in Ogidigben, one of the communities in Ugborodo, during a gun battle.

Community sources informed that in a separate clash yesterday evening, a house was torched in the area.Ugborodo has been embroiled in a leadership crisis for over four years, with two rival groups claiming authority over the community.

Chairman of the Ugborodo Community Trust, Mr. Joseph Tenuma, who leads one of the factions, appealed for peace. Speaking to Vanguard, Tenuma expressed deep concern over the recent violence.

“Bloodshed is needless in our community. We are all from the same ancestry. Let’s sustain peace. Every grievance and disagreement can be resolved at the table. I totally condemn all that has happened. The worst disputes are settled through dialogue”

. There is nothing too difficult to discuss. We don’t need to spill blood,” he pleaded.

It would be recalled that some community members had occupied Chevron’s facilities last week, demanding employment and empowerment for locals. Tenuma and others opposed the protest, insisting that dialogue with the oil company was the proper way to resolve issues.

At press time, Vanguard gathered that several residents of Ugborodo had fled to neighboring communities, including Gbaramatu, for safety.