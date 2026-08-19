Minister’s aide tackles Deji, says Abuja flooding predates Wike

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed criticism of the FCT Administration following flooding in parts of Abuja after a heavy downpour on Saturday.

Olayinka argued that flooding in the nation’s capital predated Wike’s tenure as FCT minister, accusing lawyer and activist Deji Adeyanju of using the incident to attack the administration.

In a statement titled, “Deji Adeyanju and his Gang of Flooded Brains,” issued on Monday, Olayinka said the heavy rainfall caused flooding in some parts of Abuja but noted that the water later receded.

He said the FCT Administration was aware of the challenge and was taking measures to prevent a recurrence.

According to Olayinka, it was misleading to blame Wike for the flooding or claim that he had “destroyed Abuja” because of the latest incident.

“It is funny that Deji, who is always looking for attention, has been shouting ‘WIKE HAS DESTROYED ABUJA’ since yesterday, as if last Saturday was the first time some areas in Abuja got flooded,” he said.

Olayinka questioned whether Wike could be held responsible for flooding that occurred in Abuja before he assumed office.

“When there was flood in Abuja in 2019, as reported in the media, was it Wike that caused it?” he asked.

He said parts of Wuse, Jabi and Lokogoma were affected by flooding following heavy rainfall in 2019, while similar incidents were recorded in Lokogoma, Efab Estate, Gudu and connecting bridges in 2022.

“Sad reality is that Abuja has been witnessing floods long before Wike assumed office,” Olayinka said.

The FCT official described Saturday’s flooding as another reminder of the challenges facing a rapidly expanding city, particularly as drainage infrastructure, waste management and enforcement of planning regulations struggle to keep pace with urban growth.

He also raised concerns over the alleged activities of scavengers who remove drainage covers, leaving drains exposed to refuse and other materials.

“It is also a pointer to damages being caused by scavengers who are daily stealing drainage covers, thereby exposing the drainage to refuse,” he said.

Olayinka said the FCT Administration was reviewing the 1979 Abuja Master Plan to reflect the changing realities of the capital city.

He added that the administration was also deploying drainage covers designed to make them more difficult for scavengers to remove.

Turning to Adeyanju, Olayinka questioned the lawyer’s understanding of Abuja’s urban planning challenges, alleging that he had previously defended an individual who constructed a school and church on land designated for recreational purposes.

Olayinka maintained that the latest flooding should be considered within the broader challenges associated with Abuja’s rapid expansion and not attributed solely to the current FCT Administration.