FAME Foundation launches Play it Dream it Book for IDP girls

Kindly Share This Story:

FAME Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, NGO, has launched the first-ever sportsbook for Internally-Displaced Girls, IDPs, in Nigeria, entitled “The Success Tips for Internally Displaced Girls in Sports, a Play It Dream It Initiative”.

The book, launched on December 1 and compiled by Ms Anna Mambula, Programme Manager of FAME Foundation, is a manual compilation of success nuggets delivered at the 2020 edition of the PLAY it DREAM it conference, in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child and #Footballpeople weeks, where different sports professionals from around the world, many of whom have over 10 years of working experience, participated in.

The mini-handbook guide is expected to proffer solutions to the problems faced by IDP girls by providing them with success tips from sports experts on starting and excelling in a sports career.

In her opening remarks at the virtual book launch, Executive Director of FAME Foundation, Ms. Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, said the book will serve as a guide for every girl interested in building a career in sports.

“The manual book will be helpful for young IDP girls in sports, grassroots teams, academies, physical and health education/sports teachers in school. And it will be a very useful tool for displaced/refugee girls with the passion to start a sports career, providing them with basics to lay their foundation on,” she said.

The book was unveiled by the Honourable Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, represented by Olympian and his Special Assistant, Ms. Mary Onyali, who, on behalf of Mr. Dare said the book will encourage the girls in active sports participation.

READ ALSO:

The minister said: “This book is one of the stepping stones towards greater heights in empowering women and girls in the society and it will be very useful for every girl in sports, serving as a point of support and encouragement.”

In her remarks, Esther Jones Russell, Head of Policy: Social Inclusion at FARE Network, said: “FARE Network is an international foundation advocating against violence and standing for social change.

“Football People Week brings together different stakeholders to stand against discrimination and promote inclusion and equality, and sport is a brilliant tool for engaging and empowering people and bringing people together through the common language of football.”

On her part, UN Women Country Representative, Ms. Comfort Lamptey, represented by Jessica Young, Programmes and Partnerships Analyst, UN Women Nigeria, stressed that “UN Women has a strong emphasis on engaging youths in sports development.

“UN women is looking to ensure sports advocacy as a tool to enhance gender equality.”

Play it Dream it Initiative of FAME Foundation is using sports as a tool to advocate gender equality. The book was published in conjunction with FARE Network and Global Sports Mentoring Programme, an initiative of US Department of State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: