Edo College Old Boys task Govt on education development

Edo College Old Boys Association (ECOBA) Asaba Branch, has called on the government at all levels to direct more attention to the development of education in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the association, Carl Moeteke Esq during a meeting yesterday decried the decline in the standard of education which he attributed to government relegation of the education sector.

According to him, “What we have now is not what we experienced when we were in school. And this was when the Federal Government launched free education which was not properly direct.”

“Recently, the class of 1970 – 1974 renovated some classes and bought some facilities for the science laboratory and the Asaba branch are also planning what to do in order to give back to the school and the society. Also, we try to help our members with jobs, assist those who are overwhelmed by financial expenses and who fall into one misfortune or the other,” he said.

He said ECOBA Asaba Branch is one of the five branches that make up the national ECOBA adding that the major aim of ECOBA meetings was to promote the Edo College Municipal because they all attended the college.

On his part, Engineer Joshua Egube who hosted the association said the meeting was a very special one as members had gone through a lot this year due to the pandemic.

He said the association all across the country was constantly looking for a way to improve the college both with facilities and in academics as well as the welfare of members.

Also speaking, a member of the association, Sir Simeon Ukpedor advised students of the school to be studious and emulate the old boys who are in good positions both in government and the private sector, adding that when they have good results, those who will help them would be available.

