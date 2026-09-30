2027: No plan to militarise elections — CDI

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt. Gen. Akomaye Parker Undiandeye, has assured foreign defence advisers and attaches in Nigeria that the Federal Government is prepared to conduct peaceful and transparent elections in 2027 in line with internationally acceptable standards.

Undiandeye, who spoke during the third-quarter operational briefing for foreign Defence Advisers and Attaches, also dismissed allegations of plans to militarise the 2027 general elections or undermine the electoral process, describing such claims as unfounded.

He urged the foreign military representatives to help counter what he described as misinformation and disinformation circulating on social media about the country’s security situation and the 2027 elections.

“The message I want you (DAs and Attaches) to take home is that this government is prepared, willing and capable of conducting elections peacefully, transparently and in accordance with internationally acceptable standards.

“There are no plans to militarise or undermine our electoral process. We shall not do so. All those rants on social media remain what they are, rants,” he said.

The Defence Intelligence chief said the military had no intention of taking over or controlling the electoral process, stressing that its responsibility would be limited to providing security and logistical support.

“The military does not intend to take over or control Nigeria’s electoral process.

“As I have explained, our role is to provide logistical support and security for personnel and election materials, while the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, conducts the electoral process,” he said.

Undiandeye also said the security forces had progressively improved the security situation across the country.

“Some of you have travelled with me through different parts of Nigeria, including rural communities and other states. Others have travelled independently to different cities.

“The realities you have witnessed speak for themselves, and I do not need to convince you beyond the evidence you have seen,” he said.

He thanked the foreign defence representatives for their support for Nigeria, particularly assistance with equipment and training for the armed forces.

“I also appreciate the cooperation and partnership that have helped reduce the intensity of attacks and the number of innocent citizens affected by violence,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria remained committed to fulfilling its obligations under memoranda of understanding and security cooperation agreements with partner countries.

“It is our duty to deepen these relationships and strengthen our partnerships as friendly nations working together to promote peace, security and mutual understanding. I assure you of our continued cooperation,” he said.

CDI urges verification of social media claims

Undiandeye urged the foreign advisers and attaches to seek clarification from appropriate authorities before relying on information circulating on social media.

He said the regular briefings were intended to provide foreign representatives with authoritative information they could relay to their respective headquarters.

“I always insist that, after the necessary briefing, there should be an extension of the report to you to enable you to file an authoritative report with your headquarters,” he said.

He encouraged the representatives to ask questions and seek clarification whenever they received information that appeared doubtful.

“We live in an era of misinformation, disinformation and confusion on social media that tends to muddle up what the real story is. We must establish the real story and distinguish facts from falsehoods,” he said.

Undiandeye said some Nigerians abroad had reportedly raised concerns about insecurity in the country based on information they had received, but urged the foreign representatives living in Nigeria to assess such claims against the realities they had witnessed.

“That is the danger of unregulated and unverified comments on social media, which want to suppress the authoritative stories and facts provided by the appropriate government sources,” he said.

He assured the foreign defence representatives that the Defence Intelligence Agency remained available to clarify security-related concerns.

“My message is simple: if you receive worrying information from any source, our doors are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to clarify matters and help you understand the real situation,” he said.

The CDI also denied reports that the military had pressured media organisations to stop reporting issues considered unfavourable to the government.

He said such claims had been circulated internationally and had allegedly affected perceptions of Nigeria’s defence institutions.

Undiandeye urged the foreign representatives to verify such reports before acting on them.

“All it takes is a simple question: Is this true? What are the circumstances? We are open, we are willing to engage, and we are partners and comrades in arms.

“We owe each other the candour of truth and integrity. I promise to uphold truth and integrity at all times, including during difficult periods when doing so may be inconvenient. That is what the military uniform teaches us anyway,” he said.