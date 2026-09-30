2027: Makinde appoints ex-Minister Hyat campaign DG

Gov Seyi Makinde

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has appointed former Minister of State for Aviation, Felix Hassan Hyat, as Director-General of the National Campaign Management Committee of his 2027 presidential campaign.

Hyat, a former Kaduna State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is to lead the campaign’s national management structure as the APM takes its ‘Reset Nigeria’ message to Nigerians ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement by Makinde’s Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communication, Anthony Ehilebo, the campaign also appointed former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Inna Ciroma, as Deputy Director-General, Administration, and Anthony Aziegbemi as Deputy Director-General, Operations.

“The appointments bring together a wealth of experience in political strategy, administration, mobilisation and grassroots engagement,” the statement said.

Hyat is to lead the National Campaign Management Committee, while Ciroma and Aziegbemi will oversee administration and operations respectively.

The campaign also appointed Alhaji Hamza Akuyam Koshe, Contact and Mobilisation; Barrister Mark Jacob, Legal and Compliance; Dr Ade Adeagbo, Administration and Strategy; Hon Richard Ihediwa, Strategic Communications; and Alhaji Yusuf Ismaila Alkali, Finance.

Others are Dr Emmanuel Dennis, Volunteers, Special Interests and Support Groups; Alhaji Suleiman Hussaini Kankia, Security and Intelligence; Hon (Mrs) Toyin Balogun, Women Coordination; Alhaji Umar Bida Ndabrama, Monitoring, Evaluation, Reporting and Documentation; Comrade Armstrong Adah, Youth Coordination; Adeyemi Moyegun, Organisation and Coordination; and retired CP Babangida Ayuba John, Deputy Director, Security and Intelligence.

The campaign leadership will work with APM National Leader and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, National Chairman Yusuf Mamman Dantalle and other party leaders.

According to the statement, the campaign structure is intended to ‘take the Reset Nigeria message to every Nigerian’ and build the organisation ahead of the 2027 election.

It said further appointments would be announced in due course.