LAWMA dislodges illegal traders at TBS, Costain

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has launched a fresh enforcement operation to dislodge illegal street traders occupying road corridors and walkways around Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, and the Costain Under Bridge/National Theatre axis.

The clearance operation, carried out in collaboration with the Kick Against Indiscipline, KAI, Corps, was aimed at restoring environmental order, curbing public nuisance and easing vehicular and pedestrian movement along the busy corridors.

Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the exercise was part of a sustained campaign to protect public infrastructure and ensure that public spaces were used for their designated purposes.

“Maintaining orderly public spaces requires sustained compliance,” Gbadegesin said.

He urged traders to vacate unauthorised road margins and relocate to government-approved markets.

Gbadegesin added that LAWMA would work with security and enforcement agencies to sanction activities that undermine environmental standards.

To prevent traders from returning to the cleared locations, he assured residents that routine monitoring and patrols would be sustained across the affected areas.

He also appealed to members of the public to support the state’s environmental laws by refraining from buying or selling in non-designated areas.