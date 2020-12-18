Congress: PDP upholds election of Kano State executives

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has upheld the election of the new executive committee for the Kano State chapter.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement in Abuja, said that the decision followed the successful conduct of the Dec.12 state congress in all 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs)of the state.

Ologbondiyan said the NWC was pleased that the congress was conducted in strict compliance with the guidelines and provisions of the party’s Constitution (2017 as amended).

He added that the state congress was also monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Also, as reported by the Appeal Committee, there was no petition received, thereby confirming the congress as conducted and all elected officers therefrom,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said that the newly elected executive, which has Shehu Sagagi as Chairman, will be in office for a period of four years in line with the provisions of the PDP Constitution.

He commended all stakeholders, particularly members of the PDP in Kano State for the unity and harmony in the chapter.

The spokesperson for the PDP urged them to remain united and continue to work together for the task ahead.

