Buhari orders immediate reopening of borders

President Muhammadu Buhari

***As COVID-19 vaccine arrives Nigeria January

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate reopening of four main borders.

The President also directed that the remaining borders that were closed down should be reopened before the end of December 31.

The four borders that are to be reopened immediately are the Seme border in South West, Maigatari and Ilela borders in North West and Mfun borders in South-South.

The Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister said the restriction on the importation of some commodities, like rice and other products including poultry, would however continue.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said a technical working group working on the COVID-19 vaccine has been set up, adding that the country has signed up with the World Health Organization, WHO.

