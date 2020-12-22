Airtel commits N1.97bn to COVID-19, feed 5000 IDPs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Airtel Nigeria said it has so far committed a total of N1.97 billion to the fight against COVID-19 and will feed 5000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across Nigeria in this year’s ‘5 Days of Love’ Yuletide initiative.

Speaking during a virtual press conference to herald the initiative, the Managing Director, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, said: “Although I do not like throwing figures, we expended over N1.97 billion providing relief for Nigerians during the lockdown and at the height of the pandemic. My colleagues, from their pockets, donated N20 million to provide relief materials for indigent persons during the lockdown.”

He added, “We also donated N50 million each to the Lagos State Government and the Ogun State Government in their fight against COVID-19. We are currently renovating an Infectious Disease Centre at the Lagos State University and we have committed N200 million to the project.”

He stated that despite the pandemic and a difficult year, Airtel will continue its long standing tradition of celebrating and empowering the vulnerable and underprivileged during Yuletide.

“Our resolve to Nigeria and Nigerians is unshakeable. Despite a difficult year, we are committed to making lives better for many Nigerians and we will not rest on our laurels as we will continue to create opportunities for underprivileged Nigerians.

“We believe little things can make a difference and as we continue to support the vulnerable and the underprivileged in our society, events will take a positive turn.”

