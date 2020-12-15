Agediga bags Delta civil society man of the year award

Kindly Share This Story:

The Executive Director Planning, Research and statistics, Desopadec, Chairman of a leading Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) under the aegis of Shedrack Agediga Foundation (SAF), Amb. Comr. Shedrack Agediga has emerged Delta civil society man of the year.

The award was presented to Comr Agediga during the 2020 edition of the Delta State Civil Society Day event which took place at the State Government house Asaba yesterday.

According to the organizer Comrade Rex Ekiugbo Anighoro , The Award is in recognition of Comr Shedrack Agediga achievements in the areas of leadership development, value rebirth , peace building, conflict Resolution, promotion of Nonviolence Education, good governance and social justice advocacy, humanitarian and community services.

The Shedrack Agediga Foundation has over the years become one of the most viable NGO in Nigeria, preaching peace and discouraging violence.

Beside preaching peace constantly, SAF have been transforming the lives of many through financial assistance and training of individuals around the world, most recent kind gesture of the NGO was the massive distribution of food items to communities in the creeks during the nationwide lockdown occasioned by the novel coronavirus and the distribution of preventive materials to prevent the virus in the creeks of Niger Delta.

The ‘Delta Civil Society Day’ is an annual event held EVERY 14TH OF DECEMBER since the year 2016 as set aside to bring Civil Society leaders together to have conversations for the well-being of society, review and evaluate the state of the Civil Society in Delta State and the Nigerian Union collectively, as well as set agenda for Government, the Society and every other stakeholder for the greater good of the Citizens.

The Civil Society Day is also the day set aside, to honour and recognize the strides of Civil Society Activists, Advocates and Ambassadors in Delta State and in Nigeria, as well as to honour Citizens and other stakeholders who have supported the work of Civil Society especially in the State.

This year edition is with the THEME: “In the Wake of COVID – 19 Pandemic and End SARS – Citizen’s Agitations: The Challenges before the Civil Society in setting Good Governance and Citizens Greater Good Agenda for Governments at all levels.

Kindly Share This Story: