5 dead as cultists clash in Bayelsa community

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

FIVE persons, including a toddler, were among those who allegedly lost their lives during a shoot-out between two rival cult groups in the riverside town of Lobia II community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

There are conflicting reports on the number of the causalities, while a source put the figure at five, the police said four lives were lost.

Eyewitnesses account had it that the two rampaging cult groups supposedly from Ukubie and Azuzuama communities clashed during the remembrance ceremony of one Chief Genesis at Lobia II community over a conflict that could not be immediately ascertained.

According to community sources, the little boy said to be the son of one Mr Amos, an indigene of Lobia I community, three persons from Ukubie and one from Azuzuama communities lost their lives during the shooting in the early hours of yesterday.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of state Police Command, Asinim Bustwat, said four persons lost their lives.

His words: “Two rival cult gang clashed at Lobia community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area on December 28, 2020 at about 0230 hours.

“The unfortunate incident led to the death of four cultists. Their identities are yet to be ascertained at the moment.

“The corpses have been deposited at the morgue. Investigations have commenced.”

