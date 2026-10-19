United Nigeria Airlines builds health centre in Ekiti

…Oyebanji promises equipment, medical personnel

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — United Nigeria Airlines has constructed and handed over a community health centre, a solar-powered borehole and a perimeter fence to the Ekiti State Government as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

The facilities, located in Aso-Ayegunle, Ado-Ekiti, were commissioned by Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who pledged that the state government would equip the centre, provide medical personnel and integrate it into the state’s primary healthcare system.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, said the intervention was designed to ensure that communities benefited directly from the airline’s presence and business operations in the state.

He said the project demonstrated the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing community needs, particularly where government resources alone might not be sufficient to provide essential infrastructure.

Okonkwo commended Oyebanji for creating an enabling environment for private-sector participation in the state’s development, describing the governor’s approach to collaboration with businesses as a key factor behind the initiative.

He explained that the Ekiti State Government had selected United Nigeria Airlines as its preferred carrier after assessing its operational capacity and services.

According to him, the company decided to reciprocate the confidence reposed in it by investing in the welfare of residents rather than simply operating its business without making a meaningful contribution to the host community.

The airline chairman said the company had undertaken similar interventions in other parts of the country, including providing relief to communities affected by flooding in Bayelsa State and supporting projects in Anambra State.

He described the Aso-Ayegunle project as particularly significant because of its connection with the airline’s relationship with the Ekiti State Government and the development opportunities associated with the state’s aviation sector.

“As a matter of fact, most communities where we operate have benefited from our presence. We have carried out interventions in different locations and at various stations. Some of these communities have experienced calamities.

“I remember when there was flooding in Bayelsa State; we were there to provide relief. In Anambra State, we have also undertaken several projects, and we have done similar things in other places. More interventions are still in the pipeline for areas we have not yet covered,” Okonkwo said.

He said the project reflected the state government’s commitment to working with private businesses to deliver development.

“This project is special. It is special because of what we found when we came to this community. It is also special because the governor of this state has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to public-private partnerships. His support has been amazing. He has a vision of defining the role of government while allowing the private sector to do business,” he said.

Okonkwo explained that the airline was approached by the state government after it conducted due diligence on the company’s operations and fleet.

“There was no application and no interview. They conducted their due diligence and reached out to us. They were satisfied that the services we offer and the fleet we have could meet their needs. We were touched by the confidence they reposed in us, and we felt we should show the world that this kind of partnership works. That is why we have come here with this special intervention,” he said.

He also highlighted the airline’s support for tourism in Ekiti, disclosing that members of its delegation visited Ikogosi Warm Springs during their stay in the state.

The airline chairman expressed optimism that the partnership would create further opportunities, particularly as Ekiti develops its capacity to export agricultural products.

“Our mission and commitment to this state do not end with this commissioning. I believe this is just the beginning of the good things that will come out of this relationship. We have made a commitment, and as the state develops, particularly in the area of exporting agricultural products, I will be ready to provide the necessary support when the opportunity arises,” he said.

In his remarks, Oyebanji thanked the airline’s management and staff for the investment, describing the project as a valuable contribution to the government’s efforts to expand access to primary healthcare.

The governor explained that the arrangement required the airline to construct the facility, while the state government would be responsible for equipping and operating it.

He promised that the Ministry of Health would ensure that the centre was adequately staffed, supplied and integrated into the existing primary healthcare system.

Oyebanji also urged residents to take ownership of the facility, protect the infrastructure and ensure that it served its intended purpose.

He said the centre would reduce the burden on residents who previously had to travel considerable distances to access medical services, particularly pregnant women, nursing mothers and children.

The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, described the commissioning as a significant development for Aso-Ayegunle.

The monarch recalled the initial resistance that greeted the acquisition of land for the airport and urged residents to protect the health centre and prevent the facility from deteriorating.

He stressed that the community had a collective responsibility to preserve infrastructure provided for its welfare.

Also speaking, a community representative, Fajuyi Olumide, described the project as a major development for Aso-Ayegunle and thanked the airline and the state government for the intervention.

Olumide said the facility had raised hopes among residents who, according to him, had waited for greater development and government presence in the community.

He expressed optimism that the project would be followed by other interventions capable of improving residents’ living conditions.