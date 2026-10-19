Sokoto ADC, APC clash over Tinubu’s INEC nominee

President Tinubu

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State and the state government have disagreed over President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of Professor Mustapha Aliyu as an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Commissioner representing the North-West, with the opposition demanding closer scrutiny of his political neutrality and the government defending his credentials.

The disagreement has renewed debate over the independence of the electoral body and the need to sustain public confidence in its officials ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ADC governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, called on Tinubu to reconsider the nomination and urged the Senate to conduct a thorough screening of Aliyu before confirming his appointment.

Dan’iya, in a statement issued by his media aide, Aminu Abdullahi, cited the nominee’s reported family relationship with Governor Ahmed Aliyu and raised questions about his alleged political affiliations.

He argued that appointments into INEC required transparent scrutiny to prevent doubts about the impartiality of officials responsible for conducting elections.

“The independence of INEC is too important to be treated as a routine political appointment. Nigerians must have confidence that those entrusted with managing our elections will act without fear, favour or political pressure,” Dan’iya said.

The ADC candidate, however, acknowledged that family ties alone did not establish wrongdoing or automatically disqualify a nominee.

He said the reported relationship between the nominee and the governor made it necessary for the Senate to verify whether Aliyu met the constitutional requirements for the position.

Dan’iya specifically cited Section 156(1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which provides that a person appointed as a member of INEC must not belong to a political party.

He urged the Senate to verify the nominee’s political affiliations, eligibility and ability to discharge his responsibilities without partisan influence.

The ADC candidate also called on senators representing Sokoto State and the North-West to seek relevant disclosures during the screening process, insisting that the credibility of the electoral commission should take precedence over political considerations.

“If credible evidence establishes that the nominee is constitutionally disqualified, the Senate should refuse confirmation, and the President should nominate a qualified alternative,” Dan’iya said.

He maintained that no nominee should be exempted from scrutiny because of political connections or relationships with public officeholders.

Government defends nomination

The Sokoto State Government rejected the ADC candidate’s concerns, describing them as an attempt to politicise what it considers a merit-based appointment.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, Faruku Labbo, said Dan’iya should provide evidence that Aliyu belonged to the All Progressives Congress (APC) or held a party position that could constitute a constitutional impediment to his nomination.

In a statement on Sunday, Labbo maintained that the nominee’s family relationship with Governor Ahmed Aliyu was insufficient, on its own, to establish constitutional disqualification.

“Although Professor Mustapha Aliyu remains a brother to Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, he is not holding any position in the All Progressives Congress at any level,” Labbo said.

He described Aliyu as a distinguished academic qualified for national service and urged the public and the Senate to assess the nomination based on the professor’s professional credentials, constitutional eligibility and capacity to perform the role impartially.

Labbo also argued that the nomination was intended to fill vacancies arising from the expiration of the tenures of serving electoral commissioners, and should not be interpreted as an attempt to advance the political interests of the Sokoto State Government or any individual.

The government’s response followed the Presidency’s announcement on October 16, 2026, of Aliyu’s nomination alongside those of other national commissioners and resident electoral commissioners.

The nominations are subject to the applicable constitutional procedures, including Senate confirmation where required.

The disagreement has brought renewed attention to the standards of transparency, political neutrality and accountability expected of officials appointed to oversee Nigeria’s elections.

As political parties intensify preparations for the 2027 general elections, the Senate’s screening process is expected to attract public scrutiny, with the ADC insisting that the nominee’s eligibility and political neutrality must be established and the state government maintaining that his nomination should not be discredited solely on the basis of family ties.

The nominee’s eligibility and the applicable constitutional requirements remain matters for assessment through the appropriate procedures.