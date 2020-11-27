Breaking: Wife of Gov Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff kidnapped in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

BARELY 24 after a first-class traditional ruler was murdered in Ondo, the wife of the Chief of Staff to the Ondo state governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale has been abducted by suspected gunmen.

Vanguard gathered that Mrs Ale was abducted at Owena in Idanre council area of the state on Thursday night.

A source said that the victim was returning from Lagos to Akure when she was abducted by the bandits who laid siege on the highway and took her into the forest.

Vanguard was unable to confirm if other occupants in the vehicle in which she was travelling were kidnapped or escaped into the bush.

A top government source who confirmed to Vanguard said ” it is true that the woman was abducted at Owena along Ondo Road.

“The case has been reported to the security agencies especially the Amotekun and army to comb everywhere and we are expecting a feedback soon.”

“The governor is aware of the incident already and has also visited the house of the Chief of Staff at Alagbaka with plans to ensure the safe release of the woman.

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson, Tee Leo lkoro told newsmen that he was not aware of the abduction of the wife of the governor’s aide.

Recall that bandits murdered a first class traditional ruler, the Olufon of lfon, Oba Isreal Adewusi on Thursday at Elegbeke in Ose council area of the state.

The late monarch was returning to his domain after attending the monthly council of Chiefs meeting held in Akure, the state capital.

He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo but died before he could be attended to by medical personnel.

Police commissioner, Bolaji Salami said Divisional Police Officers in the Northern senatorial districts have been mandated to fish out the killer of the monarch.

