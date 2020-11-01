To redefine beauty in Nigeria, COC beauty school launches new show on TV today

Kindly Share This Story:

Renowned Nigerian beauty institute – COC Beauty School officially launches anticipated beauty and lifestyle TV show, COC Beauty Lab.

The show aims to expand and redefine the definition of beauty and will be dedicated to everything Skincare, Haircare, Makeup & Perfumery will debut on Sunday, the 1st of November 2020 on DSTV and other platforms.

After the successful launch of COC Beauty magazine earlier in the year and also carving a niche for itself as Nigeria’s leading beauty school, COC is now venturing into television to expand its frontiers and further drive the conversation around creating a standard for the beauty and cosmetics industry in Nigeria and Africa at large.

The show will feature latest product innovation helpings with highest standards of cosmetic approaches. Viewers can expect extraordinary and engaging content like makeovers, latest trends, fashion finds, tips and tricks, beauty transformation secrets, beauty on-the-go and products formulation techniques that address the most daunting beauty challenges.

The show will be hosted by alumnae of COC Beauty School, Seun Olusina and Violet Adeshina who have gone on to establish their own thriving beauty outfits focused on skincare formulation process and providing custom-made skincare products for clients.

Certified cosmetologist & CEO of COC Beauty School Ayo Bassey who executive produces the show disclosed that this new TV show is geared towards improving the beauty and cosmetics scenery in Nigeria. Adding that the show was prompted by the success of COC beauty content and the need to create a resource for beauty product enthusiasts to get the most trusted information. “The cosmetic product formulation industry is one that is fast growing, yet overlooked.

The COC Beauty show is also a platform to celebrate our beauty school graduates who are making great strides, putting the knowledge acquired to work with results to show. Most importantly, we plan to raise a standard for the beauty and cosmetics formulation industry.” She said.

COC Beauty Lab debuts this Sunday the 1st of November 2020, and will air every Sunday at 7PM (WAT) on DSTV 262; StarTimes 116; GOtv 102 and Play 275. Visit cocbeautyschool on Instagram for updates.

